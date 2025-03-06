Explore diabetes management, prevention at University Health’s community resource fair

SAN ANTONIO – With one in three Americans at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, it is crucial to understand your A1C levels and make lifestyle changes to lessen the complications and risks associated with diabetes.

Without proper health goals and medical guidance, the consequences can be severe, potentially leading to amputation, blindness, or even death.

Join University Health on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute, located at 701 S. Zarzamora Street. This free event is open to the public, but registration is required.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into diabetes, have their glucose levels monitored, receive complimentary biometric screenings, and consult with medical professionals.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to sample healthy dishes prepared by University Health dietitians, promoting dietary changes as part of diabetes management.

