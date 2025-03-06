San Antonio roofers experience surge in damage reports after gusty winds

SAN ANTONIO – Homeowners are keeping roofers busy after Tuesday’s wind gusts reached up to 59 miles per hour in parts of San Antonio, causing significant roof damage.

Nancy Pierce said it was “nerve-racking” for her to see shingles from neighboring homes begin to lift.

“I kept coming in and out, and my son said, ‘You have anxiety,’” Pierce said. “And well, yes, because my shingles are going to blow off the house.”

The wind’s impact was felt throughout the San Antonio area, with photos shared by viewers on KSAT Connect showing extensive damage.

A homeowner shared during a site visit that while her roof appeared undamaged at first glance, the strong winds had caused her shingles to flap. The homeowner decided to have the roof inspected to ensure no other issues were present.

While some damage might not be immediately visible, experts advised residents to have their roofs professionally inspected.

Chris Lazerow from Rhino Roofers said the company has been getting nonstop calls since Tuesday afternoon.

“After the wind storm from yesterday, it’s actually ripping the shingles off and exposing the decking underneath the roof,” Lazerow said. “And that’s a huge area where water can come in.”

Lazerow encouraged homeowners to check for signs of damage, such as shingles or granules, on the ground.

Lazerow recommended getting a professional roof inspection every one to two years, regardless of recent weather, to maintain the roof’s integrity and prevent potential water damage.

“Sometimes the best and easiest thing to do is step outside and look at the neighbor’s roof,” Lazerow said. “That will at least give you a good idea of what to expect on your own home.”

Read also: