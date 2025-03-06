Spurs host inaugural ‘Champions for Change’ event, raising over $450,000 for community initiatives

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs marked a significant milestone with their inaugural “Champions for Change” event on March 5 at the Victory Capital Performance Center.

The event brought together Spurs players, coaches and community members for an evening of philanthropy and entertainment.

The gathering featured interactive games, exclusive experiences, and opportunities to connect with Spurs players and staff, all aimed at raising vital funds for local initiatives. This event highlighted the Spurs' ongoing commitment to making a lasting impact in the San Antonio community through their charitable arm, Spurs Give.

More than 350 guests attended the event, which raised over $450,000. The funds will support community initiatives that align with Spurs Give’s mission of advancing access, healing, and wellness and fostering a sense of belonging.

The “Champions for Change” auction remains open for public bidding until March 10 at 8 p.m., which offers exclusive Spurs memorabilia and experiences.

Corinna Holt Richter, a Spurs Sports & Entertainment Board of Representatives member, and Spurs Give Board Chair emphasized the event’s significance.

“Champions For Change is another reflection of our ongoing commitment to San Antonio,” she said. “We are not only celebrating the strength and resilience of our community but also investing in its future.”

Attendees enjoyed a night of dining, drinks, games, and an auction alongside Spurs players and coaches.

VIP guests were treated to an exclusive reception presented by SWBC, and the celebration continued with an afterparty hosted by Pritchard Sports & Entertainment.

Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer at SS&E, highlighted the event’s broader impact.

“Champions for Change is more than just an event—it’s a testament to the power of community and collective impact,” she said. “We are committed to fostering a sense of belonging and investing in initiatives that create meaningful change.”

The event underscored the Spurs' dedication to building a stronger, more connected San Antonio. Players, staff, and the community came together to support the city.