Cumbia and coffee: New coffee shop at St. Paul Square sets grand opening

SAN ANTONIO – A new coffee shop is calling St. Paul Square home, and its grand opening will be this weekend.

El Tigre, which technically already held a soft opening last month, is hosting a special grand opening party on Saturday, March 15.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., El Tigre will host a cumbia fiesta featuring local DJs and a vendor market filled with food and clothing vendors.

Local restauranteur Tatanka Guerrero leads the coffee shop and cafe by way of a flagship storefront in Austin.

Guerrero plans to utilize the shop as a means to influence inclusive programming expected to come to the district over the coming months, according to a news release announcing the grand opening.

Its San Antonio shop is located at 123 Heiman Street.