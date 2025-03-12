Skip to main content
Cumbia and coffee: New coffee shop at St. Paul Square sets grand opening

Shop is located at 123 Heiman Street; party held Saturday, March 15

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coffee, San Antonio, Things To Do, Food, Downtown, St. Paul Square
El Tigre is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (El Tigre Coffee Roasters)

SAN ANTONIO – A new coffee shop is calling St. Paul Square home, and its grand opening will be this weekend.

El Tigre, which technically already held a soft opening last month, is hosting a special grand opening party on Saturday, March 15.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., El Tigre will host a cumbia fiesta featuring local DJs and a vendor market filled with food and clothing vendors.

Local restauranteur Tatanka Guerrero leads the coffee shop and cafe by way of a flagship storefront in Austin.

Guerrero plans to utilize the shop as a means to influence inclusive programming expected to come to the district over the coming months, according to a news release announcing the grand opening.

El Tigre is an Austin-based coffee shop and restaurant in Austin. Its San Antonio shop is located at 123 Heiman Street.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

