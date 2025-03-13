Spring breakers soak in floating down rivers in New Braunfels, dancing at Gruene Hall

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – As the warm weather arrives just in time for spring break this week, families looking for a fun, memorable getaway are heading up Interstate 35 to Comal County.

Known for their rich German heritage, scenic landscapes and family-friendly activities, New Braunfels, Texas, and Gruene, Texas, offer something for everyone.

Float on

When spring rolls around in New Braunfels, floating down the Comal or Guadalupe rivers has become a go-to destination. These spring-fed rivers are known for their good times and cool temperatures, making them perfect for a float.

Several Comal County-area companies offer tube rentals for a relaxing journey down either river. The ample shady spots along riverbanks offer places to relax and hide from the sun.

A toe-tapping good time

Gruene Hall is the oldest continually operating dance hall in the state and an essential part of Texas' musical heritage.

On the green in Gruene

For families with younger children or those looking for a fun, low-key activity, Gruene putt putt golf is a great option. These courses allow families to test their skills on tricky holes and enjoy friendly competition.

A taste of Comal County

Foodies have plenty to choose from in New Braunfels and Gruene. German and classic Tex-Mex are staples of the Comal County culinary scene.

Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar in Gruene pairs delicious Texas comfort food with stunning views of the Guadalupe River. Krause’s Café is another popular spot just down the road in New Braunfels.

