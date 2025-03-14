RECALL ROUNDUP: Toddler Stools, Teethers, Sparkling Water and Batteries recalled for safety

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products are recalled due to serious safety concerns, including Onasti Toddler Stools, Chews Life Teethers, Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water and Sublue Lithium-Ion batteries.

The recalls involve potential dangers such as fall risks, choking hazards, laceration risks and fire hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe.

Toddler Tower Stools

Blissful-Time is recalling around 10,300 of their Onasti Toddler Tower Stools. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the stool can collapse, posing a serious risk to children.

The company has received four reports of this. The CPSC said one report included brain injury to a toddler.

The stools were sold on Amazon.com from Mar. 2024 to Dec. 2024.

The CPSC advises users to immediately stop using the stools and keep them away from children.

While Bissful-Time is contacting all known users directly, the CPSC said users can contact Blissful-Time to receive a free repair kit, with shipping costs included.

For reference, the kit has one base, two steps and a guardrail.

You can find the recall information here.

Chews Life Teethers

Chews Life is recalling about 5,700 of its silicone rosaries and decade teethers. The CPSC said the safety clasp can detach, posing a choking hazard.

While no injuries have been reported, Chews Life has received 92 reports of the clasp detaching.

These were sold from Jan. 2024 to Apr. 2024 for between $20 and $38.

Users are advised to stop using the teethers and contact Chews Life.

CPSC said they would be sent a prepaid shipping label to return the teether to the company, and Chews Life would send a new one at no charge.

You can find the recall information here.

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water

Gerolsteiner is recalling around 61,500 of their 750mL Sparkling Water bottles.

According to the CPSC, the recalled bottles can crack, posing a laceration hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The bottles were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico and others.

The CPSC said to stop using the sparkling water bottles and return them to the store for a full refund in the form of cash or credit.

No proof of purchase except for the bottle is needed, the website said.

You can find the recall information here.

Sublue Lithium-Ion Batteries

Sublue is recalling around 40,370 of their lithium-ion batteries from their Mix Underwater Scooters.

The CPSC website said this is because the batteries can overheat and ignite, which poses a fire hazard.

Suble has 161 reports of swelling due to an overheated battery. According to the CSPC, this has resulted in eight fires, including two reports of property damage totaling $651,400 and one injury.

The scooters with the recalled batteries were sold at Amazon.com, Costco.com, Sublue.com and other websites from June 2018 to Feb. 2025.

If you have this scooter, the CPSC website said to stop using it and contact Sublue.

They are going to provide a battery collection kit for the consumer to return and provide a free replacement.

The CPSC said to not throw this battery in the trash or used battery recycling boxes. Users should dispose of them per local ordinances.

You can find the recall information here.