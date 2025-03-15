San Antonio River turns green for St. Patrick’s Day tradition and celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty-five gallons of eco-friendly green dye transformed the San Antonio River into the “River Shannon” on Saturday, continuing a tradition dating back to 1969.

The San Antonio River Walk turned emerald green on Saturday, March 15, along Museum Reach and along the downtown stretch of the river.

The downtown portion of the river will be dyed again from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 16.

“It is awesome to see what the river looks like, said Brad Bock, who dresses up as a leprechaun yearly for St. Patrick’s Day. “People say it’s green already, but now it’s extra green! Looks like it’s got some Irish heritage.”

“I think it’s pretty cool,” San Antonio visitor Oliver Pickering. “Every time that guy goes by on the float, I want to start doing a jig.”

“Now the kids are getting older, They’re starting to look around more and be more curious about things,” Brooke and Gabriel Esquivel said. ”And they love the outdoors. And so why not take them out and take a look at the water?”

“So far, San Antonio does St. Paddy’s well!” said first-time San Antonio visitor Brian Kirk, who plays the bagpipes.

“We have everything on, from the clothes, you’ve got the kilt, kilt pin here, the scoring, which is like a small bag that contains all our items. Vests, collared shirt, and tie,” bagpiper Duncan Petersen-Jones said.

