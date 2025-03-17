Skip to main content
Local News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash, SAFD says

The crash was reported near Grissom Road and Old Grissom Road near Culebra Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another is hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday near Grissom Road and Old Grissom Road near Culebra Road.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the person’s identity, cause and manner of death.

The other person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash. KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

