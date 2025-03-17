Multi-vehicle crash shuts down highway on East Side early Monday, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-vehicle crash involving five to six vehicles blocked traffic on the highway on the East Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash was reported around 5:54 a.m. in the 10300 block of I-10 East.

Recommended Videos

The driver of an 18-wheeler told police that another vehicle cut him off while he was traveling eastbound, causing him to lose control and strike a concrete barrier.

The impact led to collisions with other vehicles, including a utility truck that flipped and landed on its side.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.