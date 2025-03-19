I-10 closed at Medical Drive due to major accident, SAPD says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 10 eastbound at Medical Drive closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a major accident, according to San Antonio police.

The TxDOT website shows the crash was confirmed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. All lanes are blocked.

San Antonio police said the highway will be closed for the next few hours. Traffic will be diverted off the Medical Drive exit.

“Please find an alternate route to your destination,” police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

