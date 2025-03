(Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation)

Traffic on I-35 at Highway 90 on Tuesday evening.

SAN ANTONIO – Part of Interstate 35 is shut down for an active police situation Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio police.

In a news release sent out just before 7 p.m., police urged drivers to avoid northbound and southbound I-35 between Highway 90 and Division Avenue.

“The highway is currently shut down for an active police situation,” the release said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

