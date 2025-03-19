KSAT viewers share photos of dusty skies over San Antonio

People in San Antonio may have noticed a haze in the sky on Wednesday morning.

High winds on Tuesday night stirred up dust in West Texas, some of which moved into the area Wednesday morning. The worst of the dust has moved away from San Antonio, but gusty winds could stir up some additional dust throughout the day.

Recommended Videos

>> Dry air, dust, fire danger Wednesday — but chilly mornings are on the way

This will result in hazy skies. If a fire occurs, smoke could further impact air quality.

KSAT viewers are sharing their pictures of dusty skies on KSAT Connect. Here are some photos from our viewers:

Want to share some pictures? Find out how to post on KSAT Connect here.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS