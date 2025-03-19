Skip to main content
KSAT viewers share photos of dusty skies over San Antonio

High winds bring West Texas dust to the area

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

KSAT viewers share photos of dusty skies over San Antonio (KSAT)

People in San Antonio may have noticed a haze in the sky on Wednesday morning.

High winds on Tuesday night stirred up dust in West Texas, some of which moved into the area Wednesday morning. The worst of the dust has moved away from San Antonio, but gusty winds could stir up some additional dust throughout the day.

>> Dry air, dust, fire danger Wednesday — but chilly mornings are on the way

This will result in hazy skies. If a fire occurs, smoke could further impact air quality.

KSAT viewers are sharing their pictures of dusty skies on KSAT Connect. Here are some photos from our viewers:

Picture of a dusty sunrise over Seguin
Penn

Seguin
Looking towards downtown from the intersection of Fredericksburg Rd and Crossroads. The San Antonio skyline isn’t visible at all.
Fernando in Stone Oak

San Antonio
Dust at 9 am 3/19/25 facing southeast from LEE Highschool.
Peter_7

San Antonio
Dust at the airport!
John Lopez

San Antonio
Today's sunrise is a deeper shade of dust, yeah yeah.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

San Antonio
Dusty weather
Carla

San Antonio
Does anyone sell a feather duster approximately the size of Texas? Will pay for shipping.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

San Antonio

Want to share some pictures? Find out how to post on KSAT Connect here.

