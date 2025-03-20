Pro-Palestine, anti-border wall phrases sprayed on walls outside library at Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University officials condemned several pro-Palestine and anti-border wall sentiments sprayed on multiple university buildings on Thursday morning.

A viewer shared a photo of some graffiti sprayed outside Albert B. Alkek Library with KSAT on Thursday.

“From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go,” one phrase was sprayed outside the library in red.

Other phrases, marked in black, expressed another pro-Palestine phrase as well as an anti-President Donald Trump sentiment.

In a statement, the university said its police department is launching an investigation, which also includes reviewing security footage from all affected areas.

Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse condemned the acts in a statement posted to the university’s website and his Instagram account.

“Not only are these actions a violation of state law and a tremendous waste of university resources, they also attempt to undermine the Bobcat values that we hold dear,” Damphousse said, in part. “Worse, they make some members of our student body, faculty, and staff feel unsafe. That is anathema to what a college campus must be. While I firmly defend our right to engage in free speech, there is no place for criminal actions like this on our campuses. I cannot (and will not) tolerate it.”

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call Texas State University’s police department at 512-245-2805.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

