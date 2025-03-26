Wood carving club carves unbreakable bonds in community

The Alamo Area Wood Carvers Club has about 32 members ranging from young to older adults from different backgrounds.

SAN ANTONIO – A wood carving club shares its love for art and proves that wood carving is more than just a hobby.

However, they all have one thing in common: the love of carving stories into tiny pieces of wood.

The organization, which has been around for decades, meets every week at the Parman Library for all to join in on the carving festivities.

Robert Rangel is the club’s president.

He said they are constantly finding ways to have fellowship with each other.

“We meet at the Parman Library on Wilderness Oak the first and third Saturday of every month for business meetings, which are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” he said. “Then on Tuesdays, most retired people will come from noon to 3 p.m. to carve or learn how to carve.”

He mentioned they have cookouts and picnics throughout the year with membership being a little over a dollar a month.

Rangel said being able to carve great art pieces is fun, but the members make it worth being their president.

“None of us are professional carvers when we started out,” Rangel said. “We have multiple members who have been doing this for over a decade, so anyone can come in and sit down one-on-one to learn the basics. It is just like playing an instrument. The more that you practice, the better you get.”

If you want to participate in the group, visit alamoareawoodcarvers.com or call 210-669-3181.