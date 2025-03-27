Woman shot multiple times outside Southeast Side bar, police say

A woman was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Southeast Side bar Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Rigsby Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Southeast Side bar Wednesday evening, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Rigsby Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

According to police, the woman was outside of the bar when a man began firing.

The alleged suspect fired over 10 times. The woman was hit three to four times, police said.

Witnesses said the man fled in a vehicle but then said he ran off and jumped a fence near the bar, police said. The man has not been located.

A patron of the bar drove the woman to the hospital, where she was stabilized, police said. Her current condition is not immediately known.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to SAPD and will update this as we learn more.

