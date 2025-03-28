Teen arrested, charged with murder in Stockdale shooting, sheriff’s office says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STOCKDALE, TEXAS – A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday night in Stockdale, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of US Highway 87 East in Stockdale.

According to a Facebook post from WCSO, deputies found a male dead from a gunshot wound, which appeared to be self-inflicted.

However, after investigating and obtaining evidence and statements, they determined it was not self-inflicted or accidental.

Deputies said they found the suspect, identified as Brody Pratt, nearby.

Pratt admitted to the shooting, deputies said.

He was charged with murder and booked in the Wilson County Jail, deputies said.

At this time, the shooting victim has not been identified, and his age has not been released.

