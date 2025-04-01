SAPD identifies Jubilee San Antonio teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified 23-year-old Caleb Nelson as the teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Nelson was a third-grade teacher at the Jubilee San Antonio charter school at the 4400 block of Chandler Road.

Jubilee Academies confirmed with KSAT that Nelson was fired Monday.

Nelson was identified and arrested Monday evening on active warrants of sexual assault and improper relationship between an educator and student.

In a statement to KSAT, the district said it received a report Monday morning regarding the situation.

A notice was also sent to parents on Monday confirming there was an incident.

Jubilee’s statement said local authorities were immediately notified.

Nelson began working with the school in August 2024, Jubilee confirmed with KSAT.

The district said it is fully cooperating with SAPD’s investigation.

