Skip to main content
Haze icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD identifies Jubilee San Antonio teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Caleb Nelson, the 23-year-old teacher, was fired on Monday, Jubilee Academies said

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Education, Jubilee Academies, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified 23-year-old Caleb Nelson as the teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Nelson was a third-grade teacher at the Jubilee San Antonio charter school at the 4400 block of Chandler Road.

Jubilee Academies confirmed with KSAT that Nelson was fired Monday.

Nelson was identified and arrested Monday evening on active warrants of sexual assault and improper relationship between an educator and student.

ARRESTED: Caleb Nelson, 23 years old. Improper Relationship Educator/Student & Sexual Assault: SAPD received...

Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday, April 1, 2025

In a statement to KSAT, the district said it received a report Monday morning regarding the situation.

A notice was also sent to parents on Monday confirming there was an incident.

Jubilee’s statement said local authorities were immediately notified.

Nelson began working with the school in August 2024, Jubilee confirmed with KSAT.

The district said it is fully cooperating with SAPD’s investigation.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS