Duck Donuts, Make-A-Wish announce campaign garnering donations for children battling illness

Duck Donuts announced that they are hosting their third annual Make-A-Wish campaign. A press release from the popular franchise said that from April 2 through July 31, guests can give to children in their communities when they purchase a $3 special-edition Wish Rubber Duck in stores.

Duck Donuts announced that they are hosting their third annual Make-A-Wish campaign.

A press release from the popular franchise said that from April 2 through July 31, guests can give to children in their communities when they purchase a $3 special-edition Wish Rubber Duck in stores.

Each duck purchased means $1 donated to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Online guests can also round up their change or donate directly to give back to children with critical illnesses, the release said.

“Thanks to the dedication of our franchisees and the generosity of the communities we serve, we were able to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses last year. This year, we’re excited to build on that momentum and continue making a difference, one duck at a time, for each shop’s local Make-A-Wish Chapter,” said Devon Mailey, Interim CEO of Duck Donuts.

There are currently two Duck Donuts in San Antonio. One is at the 11700 block of Huebner Road near Vance Jackson.

The other is at the 7000 block of West Loop 1604 North near Culebra Commons.

Make-A-Wish aims to bring joy to children to with critical illnesses. According to their website, they have granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide since its inception in 1980.