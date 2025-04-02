Presentations teach students, parents about teen dating violence details

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a big goal: in just one year, educating one million Texas students on issues that deeply affect them.

However, that’s what Crime Stoppers of Houston is doing statewide, and that mission has made its way to San Antonio.

The presentations that have been made at San Antonio Independent School District campuses are on teen dating violence and have already made a huge difference.

Antonia “Toni” Ostos, 12, is a sixth grader at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA).

When asked if she’d seen or heard of teen dating violence, Ostos said, “I’ve heard of it, but I haven’t ever seen it, fortunately. But because of the information, I now know what to look for.”

That information she’s talking about came from her mom, Jenny Ostos, who signed up for a free presentation on the topic.

SAISD arranged the presentation by Crime Stoppers of Houston’s foundation, Safe School Institute, educating not only students but parents, too.

“Because of social media, I hear an awful lot of things that are going wrong with children, students,” Jenny said.

Ostos was thrilled the presentations were offered to parents, saying she understands more of what’s happening in her daughter’s realm.

“I was expecting the teen violence and dating, but by the end of it, I realized that everything that was presented was applicable to friendships,” Jenny said.

She brought what she learned straight to Ostos, who hadn’t seen the presentation yet.

“I learned about emotional abuse, physical abuse and verbal abuse. And I learned about grooming, sex trafficking,” Ostos said.

Before speaking to her mother, she didn’t know that yelling at another person or calling them names was verbal abuse.

Ostos also learned about versions of healthy and unhealthy relationships that she said could help her now with friendships and one day potentially romantic relationships.

“Emotional abuse is like manipulation, or if someone just messes with your mind,” Ostos said.

If she saw something happening with a friend that worried her, she said, “I would inform them about like abuse, and I would try to help them in some way.”

That is the exact type of effect Rania Mankarious was hoping for. She is the CEO of Crime Stoppers, which oversees these presentations, but she’s also a mother of three teenage daughters.

“Without judgment, without emotion, without hysterics, we give them guidance,” Mankarious said. “A positive platform of messaging – anti crime, anti negative, help your neighbor, see something say something.”

Teen dating violence and healthy relationships are just a couple of the 15 safety topics they bring to schools, which include:

Fentanyl / Substance use

Mental health

Sextortion

Online safety

Human trafficking

“Schools will look at that and say ‘Look we really have a problem with (a topic) and they’ll have us come in and we’ll present on it,” Mankarious said.

2025 began the Million for Million campaign, which will be accomplished in one year.

“I want to reach a million kids for safety, and I believe we can do it. We’ve already done 308 face-to-face presentations with kids,” Mankarious said.

The goal is to reach 250,000 children in person and 750,000 online.

“Working with young influencers, working with celebrity influencers, parents who have a story to tell, regular teens who have a story to tell, and getting that positive public safety messaging out to youth,” Mankarious said.

The goal is to become proactive, not reactive.

“We are constantly covering stories after the fact. The student already brought the weapon onto the campus. The young boy purchased a pill online and had no idea it was fentanyl. The child took the picture and didn’t realize it was going to turn into blackmail and extortion,” Mankarious said.

Mankarious wants to put out information that could prevent these tragedies not only for students but also for school employees and parents.

Bringing adults in the know creates safe and informed spaces for children who are in dangerous situations.

“Hopefully, she knows there’s an open line of communication where we can talk about these things. It’s not something she could hide or she should hide,” Jenny said.

Presenters teach adults that children already know about some tough topics happening around them, but what they don’t know is what to do about it.

“They are going to see things, and they want guidance, and that’s where we step in, and kids are responsive to it,” Mankarious said.

The other crucial thing for children to understand is that they will not get in trouble for confiding in a safe adult about any of these topics, whether it’s a parent, teacher, or a Crime Stoppers presenter.

“We don’t want you to take an inappropriate photo and send it to someone. But that said, even if you sent an inappropriate photo, never ever feel like your back is against the wall, and it’s you against a predator, and you’re on your own, because we will help you. There are other organizations that will step in and quietly help you,” Mankarious said.

Jenny said presentations on these subjects are not too intense for middle schoolers because they are taught at age-appropriate levels.

That’s why she requested that SAISD bring the Million for Million presentation on teen dating violence and healthy relationships to YWLA middle school students.

“The students respect their teachers, and I feel like it makes it more comfortable for them if they’re with their peers. It’s not anything to be embarrassed about, so it’s super important that it comes out in the classroom, and it’s something for them to discuss and learn about at school,” Jenny said.

That request was answered.

The Young Women’s Leadership Academy is holding its presentation for middle schoolers on April 14.

SAISD is also holding more presentations at other schools in the district.

For anyone who wants to learn more about the presentations or access all the information on these topics, head to the Million for Million website.