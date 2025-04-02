San Antonio man faces charges in connection with Cibolo mailbox break-ins, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old San Antonio man is facing dozens of charges in connection with the recent break-ins of mailboxes in Cibolo, according to police.

Daniel Avila was charged with 16 counts of criminal mischief and 15 counts of theft of mail, police said.

Cibolo police said Avila was arrested on Monday by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety and San Antonio police.

Cibolo police detectives served search warrants on Avila’s residence and his vehicle. Police said additional evidence of mail theft and credit card fraud was recovered.

Police said Avila was booked into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center with bonds totaling $243,600.

Officers discovered that Avila had two active misdemeanor arrest warrants and six active felony arrest warrants issued out of Bexar County, according to Cibolo police.