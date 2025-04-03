Donating blood today will land you two free tickets to Spurs vs. Raptors game

Donate blood, get two free tickets to the Spurs game and a t-shirt

SAN ANTONIO – Want to give back to a good cause and go to a Spurs game?

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC) will be at the Rock at La Cantera on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to team up with the San Antonio Spurs for a blood drive.

A press release from STBTC said all blood donors will receive two free tickets to the upcoming Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors game on April 13 and a unique t-shirt.

The blood drive will also feature special appearances from the Hype Squad from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Spurs Coyote from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

According to STBTC, the goal is to collect 150 donations to support patients who need crucial blood transfusions.

To learn more or schedule an appointment for this event, go to their website or call 210-731-5590.