Skip to main content
Haze icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Donating blood today will land you two free tickets to Spurs vs. Raptors game

San Antonio Spurs hosting blood drive at The Rock at La Cantera on Thursday

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Spurs, South Texas Blood and Tissue, Blood, Donation
Donate blood, get two free tickets to the Spurs game and a t-shirt (Copyright South Texas Blood and Tissue Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Want to give back to a good cause and go to a Spurs game?

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC) will be at the Rock at La Cantera on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to team up with the San Antonio Spurs for a blood drive.

Recommended Videos

A press release from STBTC said all blood donors will receive two free tickets to the upcoming Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors game on April 13 and a unique t-shirt.

The blood drive will also feature special appearances from the Hype Squad from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Spurs Coyote from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

According to STBTC, the goal is to collect 150 donations to support patients who need crucial blood transfusions.

To learn more or schedule an appointment for this event, go to their website or call 210-731-5590.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS