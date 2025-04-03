NCAA Men’s Final Four Legacy Project unveils new Rayburn Legacy Park on South Side

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – Children and families on the South Side have a new gym and park to enjoy in their community.

The NCAA, city and Harlandale ISD officials unveiled Rayburn Legacy Park on Thursday morning.

The park features a refurbished gymnasium, fields and a walking track with exercise stations.

Rayburn Legacy Park is a new vibrant gathering place, promoting physical activity and fostering community pride for generations.

The Legacy Project reflects the NCAA’s commitment to leaving a positive, long-term impact on Final Four host communities.

Located at the San Antonio Boys & Girls Club Rayburn Clubhouse, the park occupies the site of the former Rayburn Elementary School in Harlandale ISD.

Rayburn Elementary closed in fall 2022, marking the last time the court was used for play.

Since then, the building has primarily been used as storage. The facility is now utilized as a Boys and Girls Club, serving over 100 youth in the program.

The project included internal and external updates to the court, rims, restrooms, lighting, grass field, walking track, and storage spaces. It is now available for families and children.

This area is classified as a “Park Desert,” with very little green space available for the underserved community to engage in physical activities.

Demographics of the Rayburn Clubhouse reveal that 99% of participants are Hispanic, 20% are learning English, 85.5% of students are considered at risk, and 40.2% of students are chronically absent.

