Local News

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg discusses possible Alamodome upgrades

The mayor joined GMSA+ on KSAT Plus Wednesday morning

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – As downtown San Antonio prepares to host the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four, Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined Wednesday’s GMSA+ on KSAT Plus to discuss the city’s plans for possible upgrades to the Alamodome.

According to Nirenberg, revenue generated from events at the Alamodome will go towards funding for upgrades at the stadium.

The city expects approximately 100,000 out-of-town visitors to visit San Antonio this weekend.

“In the 30 years that Alamodome has been there, there’s been periodic upgrades, particularly around these major events, when a lot of the revenue comes in,” Nirenberg said.

While the Alamodome has the necessary size and structure for events such as the NCAA Final Four, Nirenberg said the city plans to upgrade the facility.

“We’re getting ready, assuming everything goes well, to have a major upgrade to the Alamodome,” Nirenberg said. “Some big architectural improvements. Things that bring it into the modern era.”

Nirenberg said the phasing of those improvements is being discussed ahead of public input.

“The Alamodome, I believe, is here to stay, but it’s going to look a lot different over the years as we move forward,” Nirenberg said.

About the Authors
RJ Marquez headshot

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

