San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg discusses possible Alamodome upgrades

SAN ANTONIO – As downtown San Antonio prepares to host the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four, Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined Wednesday’s GMSA+ on KSAT Plus to discuss the city’s plans for possible upgrades to the Alamodome.

According to Nirenberg, revenue generated from events at the Alamodome will go towards funding for upgrades at the stadium.

The city expects approximately 100,000 out-of-town visitors to visit San Antonio this weekend.

“In the 30 years that Alamodome has been there, there’s been periodic upgrades, particularly around these major events, when a lot of the revenue comes in,” Nirenberg said.

While the Alamodome has the necessary size and structure for events such as the NCAA Final Four, Nirenberg said the city plans to upgrade the facility.

“We’re getting ready, assuming everything goes well, to have a major upgrade to the Alamodome,” Nirenberg said. “Some big architectural improvements. Things that bring it into the modern era.”

Nirenberg said the phasing of those improvements is being discussed ahead of public input.

“The Alamodome, I believe, is here to stay, but it’s going to look a lot different over the years as we move forward,” Nirenberg said.

