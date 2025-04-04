Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Big Mama’s Safe House hosting bike giveaway, resource fair this weekend

Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phillis Wheatley Park on Saturday, April 5

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Health, Community, East Side
Big Mama’s Safe House is hosting the G.R.E.A.T Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Phillis Wheatley Park. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side nonprofit is hosting a resource fair and bike giveaway event this weekend.

Big Mama’s Safe House is hosting the G.R.E.A.T Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Phillis Wheatley Park.

Recommended Videos

Organizers will also host a free bike giveaway for community members who have preregistered; they have about 40 people on the list.

The event helps build a sense of community, said Bennie Price with Big Mama’s Safe House.

“We wanna make sure that the kids know that, ‘hey, we can come out, we can be in these neighborhoods, we can ride these bikes,‘” Price said.

To kick off the event, the group will take a bike ride on a nearby trail.

“It’s about a mile and a half there and then a mile and a half back, so we’re going to do a small three miles,” Price said.

Community members who want to donate new or gently used bikes can reach Big Mama’s Safe House at safehousebigmama@gmail.com.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Santiago Esparza headshot

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS