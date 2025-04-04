Big Mama’s Safe House hosting bike giveaway, resource fair this weekend

Big Mama’s Safe House is hosting the G.R.E.A.T Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Phillis Wheatley Park.

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side nonprofit is hosting a resource fair and bike giveaway event this weekend.

Organizers will also host a free bike giveaway for community members who have preregistered; they have about 40 people on the list.

The event helps build a sense of community, said Bennie Price with Big Mama’s Safe House.

“We wanna make sure that the kids know that, ‘hey, we can come out, we can be in these neighborhoods, we can ride these bikes,‘” Price said.

To kick off the event, the group will take a bike ride on a nearby trail.

“It’s about a mile and a half there and then a mile and a half back, so we’re going to do a small three miles,” Price said.

Community members who want to donate new or gently used bikes can reach Big Mama’s Safe House at safehousebigmama@gmail.com.