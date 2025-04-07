Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

ME’s office identifies man found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Northeast Side home

Man’s cause of death was stabbing

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE - 4/7/25 at 11:33 a.m.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was found dead along with a woman at a Northeast Side home.

David Castro Rodriguez, 33, died from sharp force injuries. His manner of death was a homicide, according to the ME’s office.

Castro Rodriguez’s body was found alongside a woman, 32-year-old Angelina Raquel Bryand.

As of late morning Monday, Bryand’s cause and manner of death are not yet known.

Over the weekend, San Antonio police officially labeled the incident a murder-suicide.

ORIGINAL:

A suspect was found dead after barricading in a closet at a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said police were at the scene in the 5100 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning.

Officers found the suspect, 33, dead in the closet and a dead woman, 32. They also found children locked in a bathroom, McManus said.

The chief said the suspect’s death was self-inflicted.

McManus said the children were not harmed.

On Saturday, police officially labeled the case a murder-suicide.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Adam B. Higgins headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS