ME’s office identifies man found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE - 4/7/25 at 11:33 a.m.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was found dead along with a woman at a Northeast Side home.

David Castro Rodriguez, 33, died from sharp force injuries. His manner of death was a homicide, according to the ME’s office.

Castro Rodriguez’s body was found alongside a woman, 32-year-old Angelina Raquel Bryand.

As of late morning Monday, Bryand’s cause and manner of death are not yet known.

Over the weekend, San Antonio police officially labeled the incident a murder-suicide.

ORIGINAL:

A suspect was found dead after barricading in a closet at a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said police were at the scene in the 5100 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning.

Officers found the suspect, 33, dead in the closet and a dead woman, 32. They also found children locked in a bathroom, McManus said.

The chief said the suspect’s death was self-inflicted.

McManus said the children were not harmed.

On Saturday, police officially labeled the case a murder-suicide.