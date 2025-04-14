Receive a free Fiesta medal when you donate blood this month

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for more Fiesta medals, this nonprofit is giving them away for free when you give to a great cause.

According to a press release, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC) is giving all donors who attend community drives in April a limited-edition medal to highlight the need for blood donors.

The medal features two hearts, which open to reveal a QR code that donors can use to schedule an appointment at STBTC, the release said. There is also a flashing light that users can toggle on and off for visibility.

Their website lists upcoming events where you can receive a free medal. Some include April 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ingram Park Mall.

Other notable events include a movie bundle you can receive when you donate blood on April 19. The website said there are two separate blood drives: one at the Santikos Palladium Theater and one at the Santikos Entertainment Cibolo location.

All donors at these drives will get one movie ticket, one $5 off a large popcorn and drink coupon, one 30-minute gift card for their arcade and one $15 off bowling coupon, the event website said.

According to their website, STBTC will also be hosting a drive on April 21 at Kerbey Lane Cafe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All donors will receive $10 off when they order $40 worth of dinner.

You can schedule an appointment on their website or call 210-731-5590.