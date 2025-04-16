Easter baskets that don’t break the bank

SAN ANTONIO – The National Retail Federation said American consumers will spend more than $23.6 billion on Easter. Most of those costs are likely to go towards candy.

With a little creativity, Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina said you can make a big impact with less than $20.

Here are some items that can get the job done, according to Anderson:

4 boxes of candy

Single-wrapped Twizzlers

Glue dots

Easter grass

Easter candy

The glue dots are the most expensive things you might buy, but double-sided tape will work as well, Anderson said.

“If you have an older child and they don’t really want the little toys and things like that, get them gift cards,” Anderson said. “Kids love gift cards, restaurant gift cards, game gift cards online — you know, purchasing music. That’s such a great idea to get the kiddos."

The total cost of the project was under $20. We asked KSAT viewers to share their DIY baskets on a budget on KSAT Connect.

