Northeast Side neighbors celebrate Easter early with community egg hunt

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, hundreds of families on the Northeast Side of San Antonio celebrated Easter early with a giant egg Hunt.

Over 8,000 eggs were hidden at Woodlake Park for four different groups of kids to look for.

“It’s beautiful coming out here and seeing the people, everybody having fun with the kids,” said Kenneth Bailey, a father and new San Antonio resident.

Bexar County Parks and Recreation hosted the second annual event along with County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr. in an effort to bring community members together while providing a safe, fun and free space for people on the Northeast Side to gather.

“There is just not a lot of parks, a lot of things for youth to do in the Northeast,” Calvert said. “There’s been a lot of families here, but not a lot of community centers, so this is a rare thing, and obviously, we can tell with the thousands of happy faces here that there is a need.”

Renee Braune, mother of kids Ruby and Owen, recently moved to San Antonio from a small town in northern Michigan. She said they drove across town to find new friends and a place to feel welcome.

“There’s a lot more to do here, a lot of family fun things, and we love that the county puts on a lot of free stuff,” she said. “It’s great being a single mom, not having to pay for all the things to do. The kids had a blast today doing this.”

Organizers today said they plan to host the event again next year, with more eggs and even the potential for dogs to get in on the Easter egg hunting fun.

