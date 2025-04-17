Get a burger a day during the month of May with this National Burger Month deal

SAN ANTONIO – Red Robin is celebrating National Burger Month with a yummy new special.

The burger chain said fans can purchase a Bottomless Burger Pass for $20 starting Thursday at 11 a.m. CDT.

The pass will give burger lovers access to a gourmet burger and a bottomless side every day during May.

A news release from the chain said the limited-time black-and-gold card will come in the mail for those who sign up through its website.

According to Red Robin, only a limited number of these passes are available, and it’s a good idea to check your local restaurant to ensure it is participating in the promotion.

There may be additional charges for any substitutions, additions or premium sides.

You can purchase the pass here.

If you’re a Red Robin Royalty member, you might have the chance to win free burgers for a year from May 1-31.

The news release said Royalty members will be automatically entered to win the promotion, along with other prizes, when they purchase both a burger and a drink at participating restaurants, online or through the app while logged onto their account.

Anyone who joins the program in May will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes, according to the restaurant.

A total of 12 winners will be selected. You can join the Royalty members program here.

Looking for more Red Robin goodness? There will be new summer seasonal items joining the menu starting April 28.

According to a statement from the burger chain, these include: