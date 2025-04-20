Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman last seen at New Braunfels hospital

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing 77-year-old woman.

The New Braunfels Police Department said Shelia High was last seen around 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, at the Christus New Braunfels Hospital in the 600 block of N. Union Avenue.

Recommended Videos

High was last seen wearing a buttoned gray oversized jacket and brown pants.

Police said High is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said High is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

High may also be traveling in a maroon 2010 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate BX4H463.

Anyone with any information on High’s whereabouts is urged to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.