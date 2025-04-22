‘A pope of the people’: San Antonio parishioners reflect on Pope Francis’ legacy

SAN ANTONIO – While Catholic faithful gathered Monday at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City to mourn the death of Pope Francis, several parishioners prayed and paid their respects at San Fernando Cathedral in downtown San Antonio.

For Juan Moran, seeing Pope Francis on Easter Sunday was a sign of hope that the 88-year-old’s health was improving after a bout of double pneumonia.

Moran said his heart sank on Monday morning when he heard the pope had passed away.

“It was hard,” Moran said. “He represents the Catholic family around the world, and he touched everybody.”

When they heard the news, Maria Teresa Cruz and Olivia Lopez went to San Fernando Cathedral to pray.

>>WATCH: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller discusses Pope Francis’ death

Lopez said Pope Francis was loved by all and stood up for immigrants.

Sister Walter Maher, vice president for Mission and Ministry at the University of the Incarnate Word, said Pope Francis “worked for unity and inclusion.”

“He reminded us solemnly on Easter Sunday that Christ is our hope, that Christ is risen,” Maher said. “And so, if we remember who He was and how He lived his life, then it’s up to us to follow in His footsteps. To really be disciples of God.”

The Vatican will enter a formal period of mourning before a papal conclave, when a new pope will be elected.

In the meantime, Pope Francis’ memory will continue to resonate with parishioners such as Moran.

“Truly, a pope of the people,” Moran said. “For all of us.”

