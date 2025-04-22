Get involved with Earth Day around San Antonio with these celebrations, deals

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host the official 2025 Earth Day Fiesta event this weekend.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at Woodlawn Lake Park. Community members can take home trees and plants from the event.

CPS Energy is also encouraging customers to protect the environment and save money. CPS Energy has a Mow Down Smog rebate from March 1 to Aug. 31 for those who buy electric-powered lawn equipment instead of gasoline-powered.

The Green Shade tree program rebates are provided to customers to create shade which keeps homes cooler and reduces energy use. Rebates of $50 for each eligible tree are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until program funds are exhausted.

For the 2024-2025 rebate, trees must be purchased between Oct. 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. Trees must be three gallons or larger and from the qualified species list on the application form.

For more information on the Green Shade tree rebate program, click here.

The utility also encourages customers to think more about home energy efficiency to help lower energy costs and emissions.

Through its STEP program, CPS Energy provides rebates for thermostats, attic insulation, heat pumps, central air, windows, free HVAC tune-ups and home energy audits, as well as weatherization services for qualified customers. The utility has 20 energy conservation programs for both residential and commercial businesses.

Customers can visit the link here to learn more.

