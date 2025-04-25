TxDOT: Permanent closure of westbound I-10 entrance ramp after UTSA Boulevard

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will permanently close the Interstate 10 westbound entrance ramp after UTSA Boulevard starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 25.

TxDOT said the closure is required to complete construction on new flyover ramps as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, weather permitting.

Additional closures may be scheduled along the project corridor.

I-10 westbound entrance ramp closure near UTSA Boulevard (TxDOT)

Detour information:

I-10 WB south of UTSA Boulevard

All travelers on the I-10 WB frontage road south of UTSA Boulevard looking to access the I-10 westbound main lanes will enter via the entrance ramp after De Zavala Road, just before UTSA Boulevard.

I-10 WB north of UTSA Boulevard

All travelers on the I-10 westbound frontage road north of UTSA Boulevard looking to access the I-10 westbound main lanes continue on the I-10 westbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange.

Travelers may enter the I-10 westbound main lanes via the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

UTSA Boulevard to I-10 WB main lanes

All travelers coming from UTSA Boulevard can enter the I-10 eastbound frontage road and follow it to the turnaround at De Zavala Road.

They can then continue to follow the detour for travelers south of UTSA Boulevard.

