Person killed after 18-wheeler crash on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed in an 18-wheeler crash early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred just before 4:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 between the I-35 interchange and Starcrest Drive.

SAFD believes the driver lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash, but was unsure of the specific cause.

The 18-wheeler crashed into several signs as it skidded along the road. The driver of the 18-wheeler was killed in the crash, fire officials said.

Fire crews did have to put out a fire as a result of the crash, SAFD said.

SAFD hazmat crews were managing spilled diesel and oil from the crash, officials said.

The vehicle was the only one involved, SAFD said.

San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene.

As a result, the crash prompted road closures in the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 between the I-35 interchange and Starcrest Drive. Drivers beginning their commutes should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.