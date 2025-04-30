Brackenridge HS increases security after man seen behaving ‘inappropriately’ near campus, school says

SAN ANTONIO – Brackenridge High School is increasing security patrols around the school after a man was seen near the campus behaving “inappropriately,” Principal Mandie Holtsford-Suarez said in a letter to families on Monday.

The man has reportedly been seen in the mornings, across the softball field near the river, according to Holtsford-Suarez.

“Reports indicate this individual appears to conduct himself inappropriately while students are nearby,” Holtsford-Suarez said.

The man was not identified in the letter, but Holtsford-Suarez said the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio ISD Police Department are aware of the allegations and have “enhanced their presence” as part of the investigation.

SAISD officers are increasing patrols around the school during arrival and dismissal times. Holtsford-Suarez encouraged students to walk in groups and remain vigilant.

The letter also urged families to immediately alert the school if anything “seems suspicious or out of the ordinary.”

“We will always act to protect our students, and we value their voices when they speak up,” Holtsford-Suarez said. “Safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able.”

The increased patrols come shortly after SAISD announced a substitute teacher at the school was under investigation for “inappropriate” conduct.

In an April 25 letter, Holtsford-Suarez told families that a student reported the substitute teacher “may have conducted themselves inappropriately” in a classroom.

A spokesperson for the district said Monday’s incident is not connected to last week’s incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

