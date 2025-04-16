Skip to main content
Young Woman’s Leadership Academy: Primary reopens sexual assault investigation, SAISD says

A previous investigation showed no evidence of sexual assault at the all-girls public school, the district said

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

SAISD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Young Woman’s Leadership Academy: Primary has re-launched an investigation into reports of sexual assault, SAISD said Wednesday in a letter sent to parents.

The district did not state the details of the allegation but said a second investigation will look at allegations related to general concerns about campus leadership.

The 6th to 12th grade, all-girls public school is located at 401 Berkshire Avenue.

A previous investigation between SAISD police and Child Protective Services (CPS) showed no evidence of sexual assault, but a second investigation is being conducted out of caution, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Shawn Bird said in the letter.

The district has asked CPS to reopen its investigation to guide SAISD police and SAISD Employee Relations through the process.

The District and Young Women’s Leadership Network will be available for conferences with parents and staff on Wednesday, Thursday and Monday through a link that will be provided through Class Dojo.

SAISD said that a campus meeting will share more details after the investigation.

