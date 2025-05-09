Skip to main content
Clear icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

5 dogs killed, 33 others rescued after house fire in far west Bexar County, officials say

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, West Side, Fire, Dogs
A total of five dogs are dead and thirty-three dogs were rescued and hospitalized after a house fire in Far West Bexar County. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY – Five dogs died and 33 others were rescued after a house fire on the far West Side of Bexar County, according to Bexar County ESD No. 2.

The fire happened Friday morning in the 12000 block of Grapevine Street, not far from Potranco Road.

Recommended Videos

Division Chief for Community Outreach and Prevention Rudy Khalaf said several dogs treated on the scene were administered oxygen. Their conditions remain unknown.

Khalaf said a total of 38 dogs were inside the home. The owner managed to escape without injuries.

A total of five dogs are dead and thirty-three dogs were rescued and hospitalized after a Far West Bexar County home fire. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A worker with Vet Tech told KSAT that they provided treatment to around 15 dogs for burns and smoke inhalation.

The worker mentioned that another local veterinarian clinic treated around half of the other dogs injured. The rescued dogs are expected to survive. However, the worker said that one remains in critical condition.

At this time, Khalaf said it’s unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. KSAT-12 has a crew on-scene and will update the story once more details become available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

twitter

Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS