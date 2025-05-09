What to know about TSA’s new checked bag items ban

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday announced a slew of new items now banned from checked bags.

Items such as portable chargers and power banks powered by lithium-ion batteries are now only allowed in carry-on bags, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The carry-on nags must be kept in the aircraft cabin with the passenger.

Lithium batteries are capable of overheating and posing a fire risk, the FAA says.

Should a lithium battery item overheat, passengers are urged to immediately notify flight crews in cases of a lithium battery fire, as crews are trained to respond to them.

Items that commonly use lithium batteries include:

Power banks

Cellphone battery charging cases

Rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium batteries

Cellphone batteries

Laptop batteries

External batteries

Portable rechargers

The FAA has size limits for these batteries. Click here to view a calculator on the administration’s website.

To see a full list of what you can and cannot bring, click here.