What to know about TSA’s new checked bag items ban

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday announced a slew of new items now banned from checked bags.
Items such as portable chargers and power banks powered by lithium-ion batteries are now only allowed in carry-on bags, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The carry-on nags must be kept in the aircraft cabin with the passenger.
Lithium batteries are capable of overheating and posing a fire risk, the FAA says.
Should a lithium battery item overheat, passengers are urged to immediately notify flight crews in cases of a lithium battery fire, as crews are trained to respond to them.
Items that commonly use lithium batteries include:
- Power banks
- Cellphone battery charging cases
- Rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium batteries
- Cellphone batteries
- Laptop batteries
- External batteries
- Portable rechargers
The FAA has size limits for these batteries. Click here to view a calculator on the administration’s website.
To see a full list of what you can and cannot bring, click here.