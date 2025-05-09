Skip to main content
Local News

Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with murder case

Whitney Caraway, 34, fatally stabbed 35-year-old Amanda Newton

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Whitney Caraway booking photo (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday after fatally stabbing a woman at a North Side apartment complex in 2023.

A Bexar County grand jury found Whitney Caraway guilty in the murder of Amanda Newton, 35.

Prosecutors said Caraway stabbed Newton multiple times during an altercation. Caraway and Newton had both allegedly been romantically involved with the same man.

Police said Newton and a friend confronted Caraway around 1:30 a.m. on May 22, 2023, at the Hamilton Place Apartments in the 1650 block of Jackson Keller Road, which led to a fight between Caraway and Newton.

During the altercation, Newton was stabbed 11 times. Several witnesses were there when the fight happened, and Newton died at the scene. Caraway fled in a vehicle, police said.

San Antonio police officers arrived to find Newton on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

