Neighbors wake to sounds of fight, deadly stabbing at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Moments before a woman was stabbed to death early Monday morning outside a North Side apartment complex, neighbors woke to the sounds of a loud fight in the street.

Both incidents happened near the Hamilton Place apartments, located in the 1600 block of Jackson Keller Road.

“It was another woman, a woman that I never seen before,” said one neighbor, who wanted to hide her identity. “The next thing you know, all of a sudden, they just started fighting.”

The neighbor said she recognized one of the people involved, the woman who was stabbed to death.

San Antonio police say officers already were en route for the fight around 1:30 a.m. when they began getting calls about the stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a woman on the ground between two cars with a large stab wound in her neck.

A preliminary report released by police later said the victim was 35 years old.

“I go away for two minutes and then I come back outside, and she was on the ground,” said the unidentified neighbor. “They were trying to resuscitate her.”

The stabbing victim died from her wound.

The neighbor said she thought the incident ended with the fight. She was surprised to find out the victim was fatally wounded.

“I do not know where the stab wounds came from because I did not hear her scream,” she said.

Officers at the scene said the woman who was killed did not live at the apartment complex.

They believe she was visiting a friend there at the time.

The neighbor says she recognized the victim as someone who is in the area often.

“She was very sweet. She was a very sweet woman,” she said.

It appears someone, though, did not agree.

Initially, police said they had conflicting information about the killer.

They said some witnesses told them the victim was attacked by another woman while others say it was a man.

The report released later said that witnesses heard her arguing with a man prior to the stabbing.