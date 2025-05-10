‘No closure’: Woman mourns son lost to gun violence ahead of Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend is a bittersweet celebration for mothers who have lost a child to gun violence.

Elizabeth Casanova lost her 18-year-old son two years ago. She said the healing has been slow since there’s still no justice for her.

Her son, Geremiah Hardeman, was killed on June 3, 2023, one week after he graduated from high school.

This is Casanova’s second Mother’s Day with a missing child at her gathering. Her heart goes out to those mothers who, like her, still have no justice.

“There’s no closure at all from my perspective,” she said, talking about what she feels is a lack of effort from the justice system to find her son’s killer. “Are y’all even trying to find who did this or are you just telling me what I want to hear, because I only get phone calls or speak to someone when I show up.”

San Antonio police told KSAT the case is still open and active but has no updates that “have recently” occurred. The communications office also said a supervisor would call Casanova with an update after KSAT asked who the detective was in her son’s case.

“Sometimes in our community we don’t get justice, so we just have to learn how to accept there’s not going to be no justice,” she said.

Casanova has sought counseling for her healing, but she tells any mother experiencing a first Mother’s Day holiday without a child to take it one day at a time.

