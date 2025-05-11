I-35 northbound past Binz-Engleman closed due to major accident, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes on Interstate 35 northbound past Binz-Engleman are closed due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The incident appeared on TxDOT’s website just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Public Safety Alert was issued to phones regarding the closure of I-35 northbound at George Beach Road.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

KSAT has requested more information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.