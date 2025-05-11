Skip to main content
I-35 northbound past Binz-Engleman closed due to major accident, TxDOT says

It’s unknown if there are any injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Interstate 35, Texas Department of Transportation

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes on Interstate 35 northbound past Binz-Engleman are closed due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The incident appeared on TxDOT’s website just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Public Safety Alert was issued to phones regarding the closure of I-35 northbound at George Beach Road.

KSAT has requested more information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

