UT Health clinical study looks to address Polycystic ovary syndrome

SAN ANTONIO – Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal condition that impacts women of reproductive age and can also cause infertility.

According to the Office of Women’s Health, PCOS impacts one in 10 women.

Symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome include irregular menstruation, acne, thinning scalp, excess hair growth on the face and body, high blood pressure and sleep apnea..

Women who have PCOS and have trouble getting pregnant can participate in a clinical study happening here in San Antonio..

The requirements for the rebalance study are women aged 18 to 40 years who are currently experiencing infertility due to PCOS and are seeking immediate fertility.

Dr. Randal Robinson with UT Health San Antonio spoke with KSAT about the study and PCOS.

For more information about the rebalance study, call 210-450-8016 or 210-567-4922, or you can email fernandezm10@uthscsa.edu