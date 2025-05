SAN ANTONIO – A resident is displaced after a fire tore through a Southeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Mary Helen Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and found flames had burned through the roof.

One resident escaped safely but will be displaced. Crews estimate severe damage to about 15% of the house, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.