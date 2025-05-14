District 2 Councilman plans to take leave of absence during budget season, expects child in July

SAN ANTONIO – District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez plans to take an eight-week “leave of absence” during budget season in anticipation of the birth of his child in July.

McKee-Rodriguez made the announcement in a post on Instagram in which he requested a new person to serve as an interim council member in his place.

In the post, McKee-Rodriguez said his leave will begin Aug. 1 and he is scheduled to return no later than Oct. 1, in accordance with the city’s parental leave policy.

McKee-Rodriguez’s absence will take place in the midst of the City Council budget season, where councilmembers review proposals for numerous city departments with the San Antonio mayor, including Public Works, Animal Care Services, Human Services and police from mid-August to mid-September.

The District 2 councilman said that in his absence, he’ll “continue to stay connected, communicating with constituents, attending events when possible, and serving as a resource for both the Interim-Councilmember and my colleagues.”

The last time a council member temporarily vacated their seat was former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry in 2022. He was charged in connection with a drunken hit-and-run crash, which prompted him to request that the city council appoint a replacement.

In Perry’s case, the city council took applications for who would serve as the temporary replacement. KSAT has contacted the City of San Antonio for a statement on how they plan to fill McKee-Rodriguez’s vacant seat.