H-E-B to host new monthly concert series ‘True Texas Tunes’ in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – H-E-B is teaming up with a nonprofit organization to launch a concert series in Austin.

“True Texas Tunes” begins on Saturday, May 17, with performances from Marcia Ball’s Boogie Trinity, Floyd Domino and Nick Connolly.

The concert series benefits the nonprofit Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers. It takes place on the third Saturday of the month.

The nonprofit’s Facebook post said True Texas Tunes is held at True Texas BBQ at the H-E-B in the 2400 block of South Congress Avenue.

The May 17 performances at the H-E-B are free.