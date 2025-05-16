SAPD credits Behavioral Threat Assessment Group for preventing alleged plan for mass violence at SAISD middle school

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old student and his mother have been charged in connection with a plan for mass violence at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the teen developed plans for the attack, and his mother allegedly assisted him by purchasing tactical gear and ammunition.

The mother and son were arrested before any violence, SAPD confirmed during a Thursday news conference.

“This all started because of a tip,” said SAPD Chief William McManus.

McManus credited multiple agencies, including the Behavioral Threat Assessment Group.

The Behavioral Threat Assessment Group operates in partnership with SAPD and the Southwest Texas Fusion Center. Its mission is to proactively identify threats before they escalate into violence.

“Maybe they haven’t broken any particular law, but all of their suspicious behaviors are taken as a whole,” said Capt. Paul Castillon, who oversees the Behavioral Threat Assessment Group. “If there are indicators there that there is some type of attack, that’s our opportunity to intervene.”

Castillon emphasized the importance of public awareness and early reporting.

“Any time there is a mass attack, there’s always someone afterwards who says they noticed something was off,” he said.

SAPD encourages anyone who notices suspicious behavior, such as an unusual interest in weapons or threatening behavior on social media, to contact authorities.

The Behavioral Threat Assessment Group, which includes law enforcement officers, criminal justice personnel and mental health professionals, is critical in threat assessment and mitigation.

“Anytime there’s a threat at a school, we immediately contact the school district police and administrators to take the proper steps,” he said.

Beyond enforcement, the Behavioral Threat Assessment Group also provides support services to people in crisis.

“We’ve been able to work with people and get them mental health resources or substance abuse treatment,” Castillon said. “They’re able to readjust and refocus.”