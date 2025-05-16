Weekend closures scheduled at Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange in northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure of both directions of Loop 1604 at the Interstate 10 interchange for this weekend, according to a news release.

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. Friday, May 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 19, to allow crews to continue the construction of flyover ramps at the interchange.

Recommended Videos

Both directions of the I-10 main lanes will remain open all weekend, according to TxDOT.

The department said the interchange project is 62% complete and the next flyover ramp is expected to open by early summer.

A summary of the planned closures is listed below:

Daily, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound main lanes at I-10

I-10 eastbound frontage road south of Loop 1604

I-10 eastbound cloverleaf ramp to Loop 1604 eastbound

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound main lanes at I-10

I-10 eastbound bypass lane and connected ramps

I-10 eastbound frontage road south of Loop 1604

I-10 westbound single right main lane

I-10 westbound bypass lane and connected ramps

Access to businesses will remain open during construction and closures may start early if work is complete and conditions are safe, TxDOT said.

Click here for the latest on closures and road conditions.

Detour Information

Loop 1604 EB main lanes

Traffic on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow signs to I-10 eastbound. Drivers will enter the I-10 eastbound main lanes and exit via Exit 557 to enter the I-10 eastbound frontage road.

They will use the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard, entering the I-10 westbound frontage road. They will follow the I-10 westbound frontage road to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 WB main lanes

Traffic on the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit via the Lockhill Selma Road exit and follow the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road through the I-10 interchange. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 EB to Loop 1604 EB

Traffic on I-10 eastbound looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will exit via Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 eastbound frontage road to the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road.

Drivers will follow the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and use the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. They will enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and follow signs to I-10 eastbound. Those looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will follow the Loop 1604 detour.

I-10 EB frontage road

Drivers on the I-10 eastbound frontage road looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will turn right onto the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road.

They will use the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. They will enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and follow signs to I-10 eastbound. Drivers may exit via Exit 557 to re-enter the I-10 eastbound frontage road.

I-10 WB to Loop 1604 WB

Traffic on I-10 westbound looking to access Loop 1604 westbound will exit via Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 westbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. They will turn left onto the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and follow the Loop 1604 westbound detour.