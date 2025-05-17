WATCH: Mayoral runoff candidates attend forum on youth priorities in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Mayoral candidates Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos answered questions addressing early childhood and youth priorities ahead of June’s runoff election.

The forum, hosted by the Future Ready Bexar County partners — Early Matters San Antonio, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and UP Partnership, was held on Tuesday at the Education Service Center, Region 20.

Texas Public Radio journalist David Martin Davies moderated the discussion where the candidates answered questions on how the city can better support childhood needs.

Both candidates discussed the need for increased focus on affordable child care, K-12 education and community involvement in child care initiatives.

Click here to watch the full forum.

