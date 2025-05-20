City leaders highlight mental health services funded by taxpayers during public safety meeting

During a recent Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday, San Antonio leaders highlighted their ongoing efforts to support mental health initiatives.

SAN ANTONIO – May is Mental Health and National Trauma Awareness Month in San Antonio, local officials are emphasizing how taxpayer dollars are being utilized to enhance community access to mental health services while ensuring the safety of law enforcement.

Several programs are currently in place to assist youth in obtaining counseling and other mental health services.

Fifteen programs funded by federal dollars have served nearly 5,000 youth through individual or group therapy sessions. Notably, more than half of those who participated in four or more sessions reported feeling better.

Additionally, some of the funding has been allocated to provide mental health services on campus at San Antonio public schools, including Southside, Northside, and Harlandale Independent School Districts. These initiatives have also extended to at-risk youth, offering housing and emergency shelter services.

Last year, mental health calls answered by San Antonio police showed a slight decrease, dropping from over 32,000 in 2023 to just over 31,000. Officials attribute part of this decline to the ongoing de-stigmatization of mental health within the community.

Increased funding and staffing at SA-CORE have also contributed to this positive trend.